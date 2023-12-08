Brokerages Set Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Price Target at $14.59

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.59.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBRA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Up 0.9 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 363.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter worth $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $14.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $14.82.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -307.69%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Featured Articles

