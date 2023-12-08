Brokerages Set Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Price Target at C$9.13

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.13.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SES. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of TSE:SES opened at C$7.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.46. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$5.81 and a 12-month high of C$8.76.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$427.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$417.50 million. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 13.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Secure Energy Services will post 0.7082204 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

