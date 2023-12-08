Brokerages Set The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) PT at $162.00

Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $162.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MIDD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Middleby from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middleby in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Middleby from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th.

Get Middleby alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Middleby

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Middleby

Middleby Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Middleby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $821,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Middleby by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Middleby by 136.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the first quarter worth $21,366,000. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

MIDD opened at $134.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.94 and a 200-day moving average of $134.99. Middleby has a 52-week low of $109.59 and a 52-week high of $162.02. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $980.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Middleby had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Middleby will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Middleby Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.