Brokerages Set Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR) Target Price at $7.90

Shares of Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.90.

TRMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Tremor International from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Tremor International from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Tremor International in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Tremor International from $7.50 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Tremor International from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMR opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tremor International has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $308.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in Tremor International by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 1,002,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 263,923 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tremor International by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 813,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 317,620 shares in the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC grew its position in shares of Tremor International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 386,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tremor International by 651.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 229,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management grew its position in shares of Tremor International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 197,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 19,483 shares in the last quarter. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

