Brokerages Set Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) PT at $62.14

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.14.

Separately, DA Davidson cut shares of Triumph Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Triumph Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:TFIN opened at $72.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.90 and a 200-day moving average of $63.91. Triumph Financial has a 52 week low of $45.08 and a 52 week high of $73.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $104.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Triumph Financial will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 26,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $1,736,259.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,266,886.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Triumph Financial news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 10,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $743,315.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 26,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $1,736,259.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,266,886.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,715 shares of company stock valued at $3,558,423. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFIN. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Triumph Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Triumph Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Financial

(Get Free Report

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

