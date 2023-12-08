Brokerages Set Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) PT at $123.70

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

WYNN stock opened at $82.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,031.75 and a beta of 1.91. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $117.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.91.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,250.16%.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,658.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,085,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,410 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth about $1,068,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 230,328 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 44,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,374 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.