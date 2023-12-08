Brokerages Set Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) PT at $123.70

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.70.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Wynn Resorts
Wynn Resorts Price Performance
Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The casino operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,250.16%.
Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts
In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total transaction of $48,805.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,658.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,085,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,410 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter worth about $1,068,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 230,328 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 44,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,374 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wynn Resorts Company Profile
Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wynn Resorts
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Consumer staples vs. consumer discretionary
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- How to invest in GTE technology: A guide
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- What are consumer staples stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.