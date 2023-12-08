Brokers Issue Forecasts for BlackRock, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BlackRock in a research report issued on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $8.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $8.65. The consensus estimate for BlackRock’s current full-year earnings is $36.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BlackRock’s Q2 2025 earnings at $9.78 EPS.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $762.08.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $745.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $669.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $685.10. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $781.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $110.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

