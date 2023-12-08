Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.38.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of BRO opened at $73.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.39 and its 200-day moving average is $70.00. Brown & Brown has a 12-month low of $52.82 and a 12-month high of $75.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brown & Brown

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 51,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

