BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of BRP from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BRP from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$141.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$142.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $133.20.

BRP Stock Performance

DOOO opened at $61.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 2.15. BRP has a 1-year low of $58.67 and a 1-year high of $92.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 150.71%. Equities analysts forecast that BRP will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BRP during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

See Also

