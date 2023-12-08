BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Lowered to C$109.00 at Scotiabank

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$145.00 to C$109.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DOO. National Bankshares lowered their target price on BRP from C$136.00 to C$107.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on BRP from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group lowered BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$190.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Monday. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$168.00 to C$117.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$106.31.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of DOO opened at C$83.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.20. BRP has a 12-month low of C$79.01 and a 12-month high of C$122.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$97.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$103.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.36.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.01 by C$0.05. BRP had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 210.20%. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.61 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that BRP will post 9.8895487 EPS for the current year.

BRP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.18%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

