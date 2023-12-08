Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Rating Increased to Buy at B. Riley

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $177.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $128.00. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLDR. StockNews.com cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.14.

BLDR stock opened at $146.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 2.05. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $63.52 and a 52-week high of $156.85.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1,447.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

