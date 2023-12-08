Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Gap Up to $143.26

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $143.26, but opened at $147.87. Builders FirstSource shares last traded at $150.80, with a volume of 228,988 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.14.

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 2.05.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $579,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

