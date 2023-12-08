BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Now Covered by Macquarie

Research analysts at Macquarie started coverage on shares of BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on BYD in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
BYD Stock Performance
BYD Company Profile
BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through three segments: The Secondary Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic; Mobile Phone Components, Assembly, and Other Products; and Automobiles, Automobile-Related Products and Other Products.
