Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Receives $264.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $264.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $96,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $96,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,485.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $661,533.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,665,958.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,615,118 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $259.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a PE ratio of 73.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $154.88 and a 1 year high of $279.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

