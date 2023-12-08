Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$63.95.

A number of analysts have commented on CCO shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$42.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Dale Robert Clark sold 10,000 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.36, for a total value of C$603,600.00. In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Caroline Marie Gorsalitz sold 29,439 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total transaction of C$1,720,120.77. Also, Senior Officer Dale Robert Clark sold 10,000 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.36, for a total transaction of C$603,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 66,475 shares of company stock worth $4,005,462 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCO stock opened at C$60.15 on Friday. Cameco has a 12 month low of C$28.98 and a 12 month high of C$63.12. The stock has a market cap of C$26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$48.93.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.17. Cameco had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of C$575.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Cameco will post 2.3506192 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. Cameco’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

