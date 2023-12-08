Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV)

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Advantage Solutions from $2.90 to $3.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ADV

Advantage Solutions Trading Up 2.0 %

ADV stock opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Advantage Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $3.09.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Advantage Solutions had a positive return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 35.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Christopher Growe purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Advantage Solutions news, CFO Christopher Growe acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Kilts acquired 35,976 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $71,952.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 641,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,834. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advantage Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADV. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 3,124,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,967 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Advantage Solutions by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,250,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after buying an additional 341,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Advantage Solutions by 8.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the second quarter worth about $374,000. 24.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advantage Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.