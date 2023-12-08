Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target to $670.00

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $554.00 to $670.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $444.00.

MicroStrategy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MSTR opened at $571.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 442.71 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $435.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.17. MicroStrategy has a fifty-two week low of $132.56 and a fifty-two week high of $589.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($9.72). MicroStrategy had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $129.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.88, for a total transaction of $250,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,898.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MicroStrategy news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.19, for a total value of $5,071,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,293.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.88, for a total transaction of $250,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,898.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,397,085 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after acquiring an additional 237,109 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 102.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 99,930 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,969,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,519,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 103.3% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 61,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

