Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV)

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $2.90 to $3.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Advantage Solutions stock opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $998.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.54. Advantage Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 35.42% and a positive return on equity of 6.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Advantage Solutions will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James M. Kilts bought 35,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $71,952.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 641,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,834. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James M. Kilts acquired 35,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,952.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 641,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,834. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Growe bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 150,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Advantage Solutions by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 529,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 20,843 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Advantage Solutions by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 17,984 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Advantage Solutions by 17.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 22,304 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,774,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after acquiring an additional 62,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

