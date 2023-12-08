Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Alight (NYSE:ALIT)

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Alight from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Alight in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alight from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of ALIT opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average is $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Alight has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $10.19.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $828.47 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alight will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alight news, Director Richard N. Massey bought 50,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,370,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,837,590.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Alight by 6.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Alight by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 93,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Alight by 5.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Alight by 6.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Alight by 36.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

