Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $18.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CAPR

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics stock opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 3.92. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $8.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 208.15% and a negative return on equity of 617.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 138.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $61,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 326.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 22,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.