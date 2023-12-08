CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRGX. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CRGX stock opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. CARGO Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 666,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,912,835 shares in the company, valued at $43,692,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

