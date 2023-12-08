CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRGX. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CRGX
CARGO Therapeutics Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 666,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,912,835 shares in the company, valued at $43,692,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
CARGO Therapeutics Company Profile
CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CARGO Therapeutics
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Consumer staples vs. consumer discretionary
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- How to invest in GTE technology: A guide
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- What are consumer staples stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for CARGO Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CARGO Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.