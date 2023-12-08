Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Position Raised by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.2 %

CARR stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $60.04. The firm has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.31.

Read Our Latest Report on Carrier Global

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.