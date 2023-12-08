Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Central Garden & Pet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.33.

CENTA stock opened at $40.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.17 and a 200-day moving average of $38.71. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $33.77 and a fifty-two week high of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.60.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $750.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,748.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John Edward Hanson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $235,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,748.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $101,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,288.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENTA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

