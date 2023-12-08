Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.24

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.24 and last traded at $37.29, with a volume of 392267 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Cerevel Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.64.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cerevel Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc purchased 5,480,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.81 per share, for a total transaction of $124,999,986.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 65,679,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,155,804.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 61,401 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $1,561,427.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $68,762.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc purchased 5,480,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.81 per share, with a total value of $124,999,986.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,679,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,155,804.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,001 shares of company stock worth $2,240,143. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CERE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

Featured Articles

