Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $427,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 11,488.8% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,235,000 after buying an additional 368,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after buying an additional 342,340 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNT. Scotiabank raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.69.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Alliant Energy stock opened at $51.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $57.52.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.06%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

