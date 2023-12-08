Cerity Partners LLC Sells 4,380 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its position in Centene by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Centene by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 600,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,488,000 after buying an additional 145,165 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Centene by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 314,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after buying an additional 186,566 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 885,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,727,000 after buying an additional 70,816 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Centene by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 67,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 15,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC stock opened at $74.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.50. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $87.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.39.

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading

