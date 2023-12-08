Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Certara’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

CERT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Certara in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Certara from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Shares of Certara stock opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -76.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57. Certara has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Certara had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $85.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.96 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Certara will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $747,870.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,881,691.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,796,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,743,000 after buying an additional 9,055,874 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in Certara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,924,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Certara by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,224,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,396 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Certara by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,200,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Certara by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,993,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,340 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

