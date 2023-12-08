CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$154.18.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIB.A. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CGI from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CGI from C$155.00 to C$145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$155.00 price target on CGI and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on CGI from C$152.00 to C$151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on CGI from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Get CGI alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CGI

CGI Price Performance

About CGI

TSE GIB.A opened at C$141.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of C$29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$136.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$137.27. CGI has a 52-week low of C$112.32 and a 52-week high of C$142.31.

(Get Free Report

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.