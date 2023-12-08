CGI (NYSE:GIB) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.
CGI Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $104.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CGI has a 1 year low of $83.35 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.76 and its 200-day moving average is $101.69.
CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.33. CGI had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Equities analysts expect that CGI will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CGI Company Profile
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CGI
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Consumer staples vs. consumer discretionary
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- How to invest in GTE technology: A guide
- Trading Halts Explained
- What are consumer staples stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.