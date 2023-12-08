CGI (NYSE:GIB) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

CGI Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $104.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CGI has a 1 year low of $83.35 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.76 and its 200-day moving average is $101.69.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.33. CGI had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Equities analysts expect that CGI will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in CGI by 471.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CGI by 2,507.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in CGI during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CGI during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CGI by 332.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

