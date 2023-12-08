China Renaissance Begins Coverage on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $466.00 price target on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Partners reduced their price target on Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Guggenheim raised Microsoft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $392.93.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $370.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $219.35 and a 52 week high of $384.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $350.43 and a 200 day moving average of $337.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microsoft

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $24,475,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 73,054 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 31,228 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,860,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

