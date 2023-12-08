Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells $4,059,236.16 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $4,059,236.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,925.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $4,154,051.20.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total transaction of $3,730,788.48.

On Monday, November 13th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $3,325,336.32.

On Thursday, October 5th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $3,024,128.32.

On Thursday, September 7th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $3,300,715.84.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $76.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.89. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $80.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of -125.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NET. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 22.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,505,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,522,000 after buying an additional 5,787,888 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 56.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,949,000 after buying an additional 9,560,273 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,953,000 after buying an additional 548,149 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 85,228.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,703,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,118,000 after buying an additional 22,676,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after buying an additional 6,068,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

