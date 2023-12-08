Cogent Biosciences’ (COGT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ COGT opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.70. The stock has a market cap of $755.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.56. Cogent Biosciences has a 1 year low of $6.43 and a 1 year high of $15.68.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 17,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

