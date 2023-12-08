Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives $48.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CGNX. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $38.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.47. Cognex has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $59.51.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Cognex had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $197.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.97%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cognex during the 1st quarter worth $335,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Cognex by 29.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cognex by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,913,000 after acquiring an additional 80,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Cognex by 10.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

