Colruyt Group (CUYTY) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on January 8th

Colruyt Group (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1668 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Colruyt Group’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Colruyt Group Price Performance

Shares of Colruyt Group stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41. Colruyt Group has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $11.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Colruyt Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Colruyt Group Company Profile

Colruyt Group N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. The company provides groceries, fresh products, dry products, and frozen and non-food products; and operates CNG, hydrogen filling, and charging stations.

