Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

COLM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.86.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

NASDAQ COLM opened at $80.02 on Tuesday. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $98.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $985.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Sportswear

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 154,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,431,000 after buying an additional 31,017 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,204,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 23,055 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

