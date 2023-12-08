Comparing OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) & ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX)

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) and ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for OneSpan and ECARX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSpan 0 1 0 0 2.00 ECARX 0 0 1 0 3.00

OneSpan presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.95%. ECARX has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 298.41%. Given ECARX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ECARX is more favorable than OneSpan.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSpan $219.01 million 1.79 -$14.43 million ($0.83) -11.86 ECARX $4.32 billion 0.02 -$223.18 million ($0.53) -4.74

This table compares OneSpan and ECARX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

OneSpan has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ECARX. OneSpan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ECARX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares OneSpan and ECARX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSpan -14.57% -8.96% -5.57% ECARX -32.10% N/A -34.47%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.8% of OneSpan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of ECARX shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of OneSpan shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of ECARX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

OneSpan has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECARX has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ECARX beats OneSpan on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services. It also provides Mobile Security Suite, a software development kit that protect mobile transactions; Digipass Authenticators, consisting of a wide variety of authentication devices; and authentication servers that provides a range of strong authentication utilities and solutions designed to allow organizations to securely authenticate users and transactions. In addition, it offers Virtual Room, a purpose-built, high-assurance solution that blends the simplicity of a consumer video collaboration app with high-assurance identity and authentication security; OneSpan Notary; and Digipass CX, a cloud-connected high-assurance identity verification and authentication devices. It sells its solutions through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, resellers, systems integrators, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as VASCO Data Security International, Inc. and changed its name to OneSpan Inc. in May 2018. OneSpan Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About ECARX

ECARX Holdings Inc. develops a full stack automotive computing platform to reshape the mobility market worldwide. Its principal products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, and vehicle chip-set solutions, as well as core operating system and integrated software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

