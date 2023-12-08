Contrasting MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) & Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM)

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) and Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

MultiPlan has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akamai Technologies has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MultiPlan and Akamai Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MultiPlan $1.08 billion 0.79 -$572.91 million ($1.12) -1.17 Akamai Technologies $3.74 billion 4.63 $523.67 million $3.32 34.62

Profitability

Akamai Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than MultiPlan. MultiPlan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akamai Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares MultiPlan and Akamai Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MultiPlan -74.12% -13.20% -3.25% Akamai Technologies 13.76% 14.54% 7.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MultiPlan and Akamai Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MultiPlan 0 2 0 0 2.00 Akamai Technologies 1 6 10 1 2.61

MultiPlan presently has a consensus price target of $1.63, indicating a potential upside of 24.52%. Akamai Technologies has a consensus price target of $109.72, indicating a potential downside of 4.53%. Given MultiPlan’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe MultiPlan is more favorable than Akamai Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.5% of MultiPlan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.4% of Akamai Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of MultiPlan shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Akamai Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Akamai Technologies beats MultiPlan on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services. It also provides payment and revenue integrity services, such as identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim, as well as services to identify and help restore and preserve underpaid premium dollars. The company serves national and regional insurance companies, Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, provider-sponsored and independent health plans, TPAs, self-insured health plans, property and casualty insurers, bill review companies, and other companies involved in the claim adjudication process. MultiPlan Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance. It also provides web and mobile performance solutions to enable dynamic websites and applications; media delivery solutions, including video streaming and video player services, game and software delivery, broadcast operations, authoritative domain name system, resolution, and data and analytics; and cloud computing services, such as compute, storage, networking, database, and container management services to build, deploy, and secure applications and workloads. In addition, the company offers carrier offerings, including cybersecurity protection, parental controls, DNS infrastructure and content delivery solutions; and an array of service and support to assist customers with integrating, configuring, optimizing, and managing its offerings. It sells its solutions through direct sales and service organizations, as well as through various channel partners. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

