Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) PT Lowered to $355.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $400.30.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Report on COO

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of COO stock opened at $344.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $326.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.72. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $303.74 and a 52-week high of $399.62.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The medical device company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $927.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.57 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cooper Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COO. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 59.3% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.