Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Director Sells $56,034.00 in Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $56,034.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 1st, Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $61,512.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $60,104.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ CORT opened at $26.73 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $34.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.47 and its 200-day moving average is $26.87.

Institutional Trading of Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $7,932,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 59.3% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 221,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 82,269 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 72.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.19.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

