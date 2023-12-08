Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 50.50% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The business had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Couchbase Stock Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ BASE opened at $19.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.49 million, a P/E ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 0.61. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BASE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Couchbase

In other Couchbase news, SVP Huw Owen sold 2,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $51,756.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,841,049.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 16,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $300,760.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 424,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,086.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $51,756.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,841,049.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,434,532 shares of company stock valued at $25,432,567. Corporate insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BASE. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Couchbase by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Couchbase by 698.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 40,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Couchbase by 130.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 36,474 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

