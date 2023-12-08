Credit Suisse AG Acquires 94,192 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 836,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,192 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.22% of Western Union worth $9,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WU. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Western Union during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Western Union by 120.7% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Western Union by 1,715.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Union by 343.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Western Union by 294.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $11.83 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 111.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

WU has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.39.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

