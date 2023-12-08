Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,406 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.20% of Terreno Realty worth $10,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 14.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 26.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TRNO. StockNews.com cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Terreno Realty Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $58.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $67.03.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.20). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.75% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $82.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.24%.

About Terreno Realty

(Free Report)

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.