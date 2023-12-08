Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,129 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.19% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $10,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,663,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,604,000 after buying an additional 477,862 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,348,000 after buying an additional 80,119 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,407,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,326,000 after buying an additional 159,530 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,887,000 after buying an additional 77,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,214,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,277,000 after buying an additional 585,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NYSE:WH opened at $78.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.35. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.69 and a 52 week high of $81.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.44 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 20.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WH has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

View Our Latest Report on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.