Credit Suisse AG Sells 3,071 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,398 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of Watsco worth $10,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,013,220,000 after acquiring an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,670,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $531,577,000 after acquiring an additional 32,734 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 105,561.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,636 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 15.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,337,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $425,507,000 after acquiring an additional 180,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $351,841,000 after acquiring an additional 41,148 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watsco stock opened at $403.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.38 and a 1-year high of $406.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.69%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WSO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $373.78.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

