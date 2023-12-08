Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.94.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRLBF. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Sunday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRLBF

Cresco Labs Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CRLBF opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $639.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65. Cresco Labs has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.25.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 43.40%. The business had revenue of $190.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cresco Labs will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cresco Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.