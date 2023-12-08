Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Shares Gap Down to $9.40

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.40, but opened at $9.18. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares last traded at $9.26, with a volume of 59,636 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.42 million, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 13.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRESY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 879.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

