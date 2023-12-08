CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $74.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRSP. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $123.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.88.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $70.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.82. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $37.55 and a 12 month high of $76.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.06.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.63. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 240.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 172.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.