Critical Review: IMV (IMVIQ) vs. Its Peers

IMV (OTCMKTS:IMVIQ – Get Free Report) is one of 881 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare IMV to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for IMV and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get IMV alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMV 0 0 0 0 N/A IMV Competitors 4909 15262 36989 654 2.58

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 73.60%. Given IMV’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IMV has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMV N/A N/A N/A IMV Competitors -1,689.61% -284.08% -31.06%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IMV and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares IMV and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IMV $330,000.00 -$37.99 million 0.00 IMV Competitors $1.95 billion $227.02 million -3.67

IMV’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than IMV. IMV is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

IMV has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMV’s peers have a beta of 0.58, indicating that their average stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of IMV shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About IMV

(Get Free Report)

IMV Inc. operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and MSI-H solid tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer. It also develops DPX-SurMAGE that is in Phase I clinical trial for bladder cancer; and DPX-COVID-19 and DPX-RSV for infectious diseases. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.