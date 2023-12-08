Critical Survey: Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) vs. Paradigm Medical Industries (OTCMKTS:PDMI)

Paradigm Medical Industries (OTCMKTS:PDMI – Get Free Report) and Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Paradigm Medical Industries and Profound Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paradigm Medical Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Profound Medical 0 2 0 1 2.67

Profound Medical has a consensus target price of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 37.50%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paradigm Medical Industries N/A N/A N/A Profound Medical -452.72% -63.57% -50.13%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Paradigm Medical Industries and Profound Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Paradigm Medical Industries and Profound Medical’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paradigm Medical Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Profound Medical $6.45 million 33.14 -$28.67 million ($1.39) -7.19

Paradigm Medical Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Profound Medical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.9% of Profound Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Paradigm Medical Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Profound Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Paradigm Medical Industries has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Profound Medical has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Paradigm Medical Industries

Paradigm Medical Industries, Inc. develops, manufactures, sells, and markets medical devices for the early detection of glaucoma and other eye disorders in the United States. The company offers P-2000 biometric analyzer A-scans and P-2500 A-scans/pachymeters; P2700 A/B and P37-II A/B scans; blood flow analyzers for the detection and management of glaucoma and other retinal vascular disorders; P2200 pachymeter and P-2500 A-scan/pachymeters; and LD 500 and LD700 autoperimeters. It also provides corneal topographers, such as PARAVUE 300 for diagnostic and contact lens applications, as well as SURVEYOR 500 for cornea and anterior segment; PARAMAX, which analyzes the functionality of ganglion cells and identifies glaucoma suspects; P60 and P60 ACI ultrasound biomicroscopes; and PARACAM 1000, a non-contact endothelial microscope, as well as software and accessories. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum. The company also offers Sonalleve, which combines real-time MRI and thermometry for the treatment of uterine fibroids, palliative pain treatment of bone metastases, and osteoid osteoma. Profound Medical Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

