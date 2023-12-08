Critical Survey: United Maritime (USEA) & Its Rivals

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Water transportation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare United Maritime to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of United Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of shares of all “Water transportation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for United Maritime and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A United Maritime Competitors 316 1174 1898 53 2.49

Earnings & Valuation

As a group, “Water transportation” companies have a potential upside of 16.58%. Given United Maritime’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe United Maritime has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares United Maritime and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio United Maritime $39.45 million $37.49 million 0.72 United Maritime Competitors $3.79 billion -$539.38 million 9.09

United Maritime’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than United Maritime. United Maritime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

United Maritime pays an annual dividend of 0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.1%. United Maritime pays out 8.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Water transportation” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.9% and pay out 34.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. United Maritime is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

United Maritime has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Maritime’s rivals have a beta of -0.17, indicating that their average share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United Maritime and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Maritime 85.01% 63.95% 27.11% United Maritime Competitors 17.26% 4.86% 6.23%

Summary

United Maritime beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About United Maritime

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of one LR2 tanker vessel, three Capesize dry bulk vessels, one Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel, and one Panamax dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 795,812 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

